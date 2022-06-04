-
And The K-LOVE Fan Award Goes To......
by Todd Stach
Taped live and in-person in front of a sold out crowd at NASHVILLE’s iconic OPRY on SUNDAY (5/29), The K-LOVE Fan Awards (NET NEWS 5/17) aired on TBN last FRIDAY (6/3). Hosts MATTHEW WEST and TAUREN WELLS (NET NEWS 3/4) welcomed presenters and performers throughout the show. Here are the winners:
Male Artist Of The Year - MATTHEW WEST
Female Artist Of The Year - ANNE WILSON
Group/Duo Of The Year - for KING & COUNTRY
Artist Of The Year - for KING & COUNTRY
Breakout Single - ANNE WILSON - “My Jesus"
Worship Song Of The Year - KATY NICHOLE - “In Jesus Name (God Of Possible)"
Song Of The Year - for KING & COUNTRY - “For God Is With Us"
Film Impact - American Underdog
Book Impact - MICHAEL W. SMITH- “The Way Of The Father"
Sports Impact - TIM TEBOW
Podcast Of The Year - SADIE ROBERTSON HUFF - “Whoa That’s Good"
