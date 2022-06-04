6/3 on TBN

Taped live and in-person in front of a sold out crowd at NASHVILLE’s iconic OPRY on SUNDAY (5/29), The K-LOVE Fan Awards (NET NEWS 5/17) aired on TBN last FRIDAY (6/3). Hosts MATTHEW WEST and TAUREN WELLS (NET NEWS 3/4) welcomed presenters and performers throughout the show. Here are the winners:



Male Artist Of The Year - MATTHEW WEST

Female Artist Of The Year - ANNE WILSON

Group/Duo Of The Year - for KING & COUNTRY

Artist Of The Year - for KING & COUNTRY

Breakout Single - ANNE WILSON - “My Jesus"

Worship Song Of The Year - KATY NICHOLE - “In Jesus Name (God Of Possible)"

Song Of The Year - for KING & COUNTRY - “For God Is With Us"

Film Impact - American Underdog

Book Impact - MICHAEL W. SMITH- “The Way Of The Father"

Sports Impact - TIM TEBOW

Podcast Of The Year - SADIE ROBERTSON HUFF - “Whoa That’s Good"



