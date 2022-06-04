Strout

Contemporary Christian Format Veteran STEVE STROUT lost his fight with cancer on FRIDAY (6/3).



STROUT began his career at LIGHTHOUSE RADIO NETWORK Contemporary Christian WHMX (SOLUTION FM)/BANGOR, MA in the mid-90s. He transitioned to the label side when GRANT HUBBARD hired him to the radio promotions team at CAPITOL CMG. STROUT moved on to other jobs with PROVIDENT LABEL GROUP AND ROCKETOWN RECORDS. Most recently, STROUT helped create the K-LOVE Fan Awards along with the K-LOVE Fan Awards Weekend with JOHN SANDERS.



Over the past ten months, STROUT had battled multiple myeloma with many highs and lows. Just recently his treatments caused other internal issues that also led to a cardiac event last WEDNESDAY (6/1).



STROUT leaves behind his wife AJ (BOXER POET) and their three kids, SATCHEL, CECILY and PIPPA. He was 49 years old.







