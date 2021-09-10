Rooney (Photo: s_bukley / Shutterstock.com)

Following his SEPTEMBER 2021 DUI arrest following a one-car accident in WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN (NET NEWS 9/10/21), RASCAL FLATTS guitarist JOE DON ROONEY pleaded guilty last week to the first-time offense, according to THE TENNESSEAN.

The newspaper reports that ROONEY will serve two days of jail time, with his remaining sentence of 11 months and 27 days suspended. The musician will also reportedly lose his driver’s license, but will be eligible to apply for a restricted license for a vehicle with a built-in breathalyzer device.

He must report for his jail time on JUNE 8th. He will also be required to complete DUI training.

