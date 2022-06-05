Register And Soak Up The Knowledge

Convenience wins! It’s the biggest learning opportunity of the year – and the price is low! Where can you see 89 of the best-in-class speakers talking about the way forward for radio, music, streaming, podcasting? Right here: ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2022, ON-DEMAND.

The biggest and best learning opportunity of the year is waiting for you, now. From the comfort of your office or home or … anywhere, all 20 of the sessions at ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2022 are available on-demand to as many times as you want! Just click here to see ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2022, ON-DEMAND!

You can register now for the On-Demand version of ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2022 for the low dough price of only $175! Out of work? We have you covered for only $100.

ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2022 is terrific learning opportunity will be accessible to you across any two devices of your choice from your home, office or anywhere. #AllAccess2022.

The Focus Of The All Access Audio Summit 2022 Is About Positive Change

The goal of ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2022 was to bring together as many smart minds as possible. That includes creative thought leaders, real personalities and decision makers armed with eye-opening research.

They discussed the need to make changes to pivot the arc of radio listening to be more in line with today’s listeners and their expectations. Radio is no longer as "convenient" to listen to -- and we all know that "convenience wins."

We discussed meaningful ways to improve content and make radio more appealing and a real entertainment choice for 18-34s again.

Our 89 speakers added greatly to the conversation as we talked about:

•The growing importance of radio personalities

•Not leaving the audience unaccounted for in ratings -- which leaves dollars on the table

•New ways of selling sponsorships vs 20 minutes an hour of spots

•Grabbing back radio’s seat at the music discovery table.

Check out the ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2022 agenda, here!

Like what you see? Great! You can register now for ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2022 for the low dough price of only $175! Out of work? We have you covered for only $100.

Your ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2022 registration gives you full access to all 20 sessions, 10 per day, as they were broadcast on APRIL 20th & 21st and you can watch, listen, learn as many times as you like, whenever you like, now On-Demand.

Thanks for registering for ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2022!

« see more Net News