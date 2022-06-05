Alec John Such RIP (Photo: Facebook)

ALEC JOHN SUCH, BON JOVI co-founding member and bassist, passed away over the weekend at the age of 70, according to the ASSOCIATED PRESS.

His death was announced by JON BON JOVI on SUNDAY for the band's bassist from its start in 1983 to 1994. No details of his death were announced.

BON JOVI took to TWITTER to pay tribute to his former bandmate, whom he called "an original... integral to the formation of the band."

JON credited ALEC for bringing the band together as a childhood friend of drummer TICO TORRES who also brought guitarist/songwriter RICHIE SAMBORA to see the band. SAMBORA had previously played in a band called THE MESSAGE with JOHN.SUCH.

JOHN SUCH was born in YONKERS, NY, and participated in the NEW JERSEY rock scene that produced BON JOVI, The bassist managed the HUNKA BUNKA BALLROOM in SAYREVILLE, NJ, where he booked JON BON JOVI & THE WILD ONES before joining the band.

A;EC left BON JOVI in 1994, replaced by HUGH McDONALD. He would rejoin the band for a night when they were memorably inducted into the ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME by none other than longtime band booster HOWARD STERN.

JOHN SUCH recalled joining the band as part of his induction speech that night. “When JON called me up and asked me to be in his band many years ago, I soon realized how serious he was and he had a vision that he wanted to bring us to. And I am only too happy to have been a part of that vision.”

Said one-time GENTLE GIANT DEREK SHULMAN, who made the band his first signing as an A&R executive at POLYGRAM RECORDS in 1983. "He was intrinsic in introducing RICHIE to JON and the band before recording that first album. ALEC had great stage presence and was always a fun and energetic force in the earliest days. He will be dearly missed."





