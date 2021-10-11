Industry insiders receive ALL ACCESS' exclusive MEDIABASE chart recap analysis in their e-mail box every MONDAY morning. How about you? This week's data from ANTHONY ACAMPORA, Partner MUSICRUNCH/RADIOCRUNCH and MEDIABASE Charts Consultant:

Top 40: Styles Hold Top Spot; Cameron Runner Up; Harlow Top 3; Megan/Dua Top 5; Lizzo Top 10; Doja Top 15; Gaga Top 20

* HARRY STYLES spends a 4th week at #1 with "As It Was"

* COLUMBIA holds the top two spots as DOVE CAMERON moves 3*-2* with "Boyfriend”, up 1153 spins

* JACK HARLOW is now top 3 with "First Class”, up 4*-3* at +1671 spins

* MEGAN THEE STALLION and DUA LIPA go top 5 with "Sweetest Pie"

* LIZZO enters the top 10, up 12*-10* with "About Damn Time" and +995 spins

* DOJA CAT leaps into the top 15 with "Get Into It (Yuh)”, up 16*-14* and +542 spins

* LADY GAGA hits the top 20 as "Hold My Hand" motors 22*-20* and is +468 spins

* NICKY YOURE leaps 26*-22* with "Sunroof”, featuring DAZY, up 843 spins exactly for a 2nd straight week

* HARRY STYLES vaults 34*-25* with "Late Night Talking" at +1673 spins

* POST MALONE WITH RODDY RICCH have the top debut at 37* with "Cooped Up"

* CALVIN HARRIS, DUA LIPA, and YOUNG THUG debut at 38* with "Potion”, up 651 spins

* IMAGINE DRAGONS enter at 40* with "Bones"

Rhythmic: Harlow Remains On Top; Future/Drake Top 3; Post/Roddy Top 10; The Weeknd Top 15; Kendrick/Kodak, Lil Tjay Top 20

* JACK HARLOW spends a 4th week at #1 with "First Class"

* DOJA CAT remains in the runner up spot with "Get Into It (Yuh)" and is +491 spins

* FUTURE watches "Wait For U" featuring DRAKE and TEMS hit the top 3, up 6*-3*, and +780 spins

* POST MALONE WITH RODDY RICCH enter the top 10 with "Cooped Up”, up 11*-10* and are +424 spins

* THE WEEKND hit the top 15, moving 17*-15* with "Out Of Time"

* KENDRICK LAMAR surges 27*-17* with "Silent Hill” featuring KODAK BLACK, and is +794 spins

* LIL TJAY also hits the top 20 with "In My Head”, up 21*-19* and are +126 spins

* The lone debut this week comes from KANYE WEST & XXXTENTACION at 40* with "True Love"

Urban: Harlow Holds Top Spot; Future/Drake Top 5, Nicki/Lil Baby Surge; Blxst Top 20; Kendrick/Kodak Surge; Lil Baby Rises; Hitkidd & Glorilla Score Big Debut

* JACK HARLOW holds the top spot for a 2nd week with "First Class"

* FUTURE vaults into the top 5, moving 9*-5* with "Wait For U" featuring DRAKE and TEMS at +664 spins

* NICKI MINAJ and LIL BABY leap 10*-8* with "Do We Have A Problem?" at +437 spins

* BLXST enters the top 20, up 21*-18* with "About You" at +191 spins

* KENDRICK LAMAR surges 32*-21* with "Silent Hill” featuring KODAK BLACK, up 830 spins

* LIL BABY vaults 31*-24* with "In A Minute”, up 470 spins

* HITKIDD & GLORILLA score the big debut at 31* with "F.N.F. (Let's Go)" at +391 spins

Hot AC: Styles Holds Top Spot; Em Beihold Nearing Top 5; Dove Cameron Top 10; Lizzo Leaps; Sam Smith Top 15; The Kid Laroi Top 20

* HARRY STYLES holds the top spot for a 3rd week at Hot AC with "As It Was"

* EM BEIHOLD is nearing the top 5, rising 7*-6* with "Numb Little Bug" at +116 spins

* DOVE CAMERON enters the top 10 with "Boyfriend”, moving 11*-10* and is +177 spins

* LIZZO leaps 15*-12* with "About Damn Time”, up 394 spins

* SAM SMITH enters the top 15 with "Love Me More”, rising 16*-15* and is +193 spins

* THE KID LAROI goes top 20 with "Thousand Miles" - moving 21*-19* and +171 spins

* SIA is just shy of the top 20, up 25*-21* with "Unstoppable”, at +225 spins

* 5 SECONDS OF SUMMER debut at 38* with "Me Myself & I"

* LAWRENCE debuts at 39* with "Don't Lose Sight"

Active Rock: Five Finger Punches Their #1 Ticket; Bad Wolves Top 3; Black Keys Top 5; Volbeat Top 10

* FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH take the top spot, up 3*-1* with "AfterLife”, up 112 spins

* BAD WOLVES are top 3, rising 4*-3* with "If Tomorrow Never Comes" at +111 spins

* BLACK KEYS are top 5, up 6*-5* with "Wild Child" at +103 spins

* THREE DAYS GRACE are up another 143 spins with "Lifetime" and go 7*-6*

* VOLBEAT go top 10 with "Temple Of Ekur”, rising 11*-10*

* NOTHING MORE enters the top 15, up 16*-14* with "Tired Of Winning" at +105 spins

* MOTIONLESS IN WHITE are top 20, moving 22*-19* with "Masterpiece" at +93 spins

* OFFSPRING also go top 20 with "Behind Your Walls"- up 21*-20* and are +58 spins

* EVA UNDER FIRE debuts at 32* with "Blow" at +106 spins

* FALLING IN REVERSE enter at 38* with "Voices In My Head"

* SHINEDOWN debut at 40* with "Daylight"

Alternative: Bob Moses Hold Top Spot; Weezer Runner Up; Interrupters Top 20; Panic!, Muse Debut Big

* BOB MOSES hold the top spot with "Love Brand New" for a 3rd week in a row

* WEEZER are now the runner up, moving 3*-2* with "A Little Bit Of Love"

* MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE hold at 13* with "The Foundations Of Decay" at +107 spins

* INTERRUPTERS go top 20, up 21*-20* with "In The Mirror"

* PANIC! AT THE DISCO score a huge debut at 22* with "Viva Las Vengeance”, at 706 spins

* MUSE debut at 29* with "Compliance" at +151 spins

* HARRY STYLES enters at 40* with "As It Was"

Triple A: Black Keys Hold Top Spot; Caamp Runner Up; Bob Moses Moves Toward Top 5; Stephen Sanchez Debuts

* BLACK KEYS hold the top spot with "Wild Child"

* CAAMP is now the runner up, moving 3*-2* with "Believe"

* It was a tight chart week with only a few songs moving up multiple spots

* BOB MOSES leap 9*-6* with "Love Brand New"

* HARRY STYLES moves 19*-17* with "As It Was"

* STEPHEN SANCHEZ lands the lone debut at 23* with "Until I Found You" at +65 spins

* SHARON VAN ETTEN goes 29*-25* with "Mistakes"

