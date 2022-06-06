Singleton (Photo: KERA)

ALTO PHARMACY VP/Financial Planning and Analysis KIMBERLY SINGLETON has been named CFO at NORTH TEXAS PUBLIC BROADCASTING News-Talk KERA, Triple A KKXT (91.7 KXT), and PBS affiliate KERA-TV/DALLAS. She replaces the retired WANDA MIZUTOWICZ.

“We are thrilled to welcome KIMBERLY to our leadership team,” said Pres./CEO NICO LEONE. “KERA is growing at an exciting pace and deepening its critical services to NORTH TEXAS. We couldn’t be happier to welcome KIMBERLY at this time, to help lead that growth and the organization’s financial sustainability.”

“Joining KERA is a unique opportunity,” said SINGLETON. “It combines my career passion of using financial data to drive improved performance with one of my life passions -- giving everyone access to information impactful to their lives. I am very excited to be a part of the team.”

