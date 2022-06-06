Read This!

The NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BLACK OWNED BROADCASTERS (NABOB) and BIA ADVISORY SERVICES have partnered to release the 2022 BLACK OWNED RADIO STATIONS OWNERSHIP & REVENUE REPORT, with a key finding that out of the 168 stations researched, 121 (72%) gross below one million dollars per year in advertising revenues, and average just 2.8% of the local commercial share.

NABOB Pres. JIM WINSTON said, “One question that was asked when these new advertising and marketing commitments were made is how many advertising dollars are currently being expended with Black Owned radio stations? This report answers that question, and the answer is very simple -- too few.

“Black Owned stations have a unique connection with the communities they serve, and that connection can directly benefit advertisers. The financial information provided in this BIA report sharply illustrates the lack of financial support that Black Owned stations are receiving in comparison to their general market competitors. We at NABOB hope that the presentation of this information for the first time will inspire a concerted effort within the advertising industry to advertise on our NABOB member stations.”

BIA Mgr. Dir. RICK DUCEY added, “BIA is proud to team with NABOB to present the results of this inaugural study of radio stations owned by African Americans. As marketers and agencies continue to expand their commitments to reach and serve minority audiences, their interest in investing in minority-owned stations has increased.

"However, prior to this report the industry did not have available an authoritative record of these stations, nor their economic standing. With this report, NABOB and BIA provide a benchmark study and data set that will facilitate targeted investment by radio advertisers seeking to reach the audiences served by these stations.”

To download the report, click here.

« see more Net News