Strategic Solutions Research Presents Nielsen Audio April '22 Ratings Today
June 6, 2022
The last market for NIELSEN AUDIO APRIL '22 ratings arrives TODAY for JACKSON, MS. Find ratings for subscribing stations in the ALLACCESS.COM NIELSEN AUDIO section after 2p (PT).
Coming next MONDAY, JUNE 13th: NIELSEN AUDIO MAY '22 PPM ratings results for ATLANTA, CHICAGO, DALLAS-FT. WORTH, HOUSTON-GALVESTON, LOS ANGELES, MIDDLESEX-SOMERSET-UNION, NASSAU-SUFFOLK (LONG ISLAND), NEW YORK, PHILADELPHIA, RIVERSIDE-SAN BERNARDINO, SAN FRANCISCO, and SAN JOSE.