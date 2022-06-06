April '22 Ratings

The last market for NIELSEN AUDIO APRIL '22 ratings arrives TODAY for JACKSON, MS. Find ratings for subscribing stations in the ALLACCESS.COM NIELSEN AUDIO section after 2p (PT).

Coming next MONDAY, JUNE 13th: NIELSEN AUDIO MAY '22 PPM ratings results for ATLANTA, CHICAGO, DALLAS-FT. WORTH, HOUSTON-GALVESTON, LOS ANGELES, MIDDLESEX-SOMERSET-UNION, NASSAU-SUFFOLK (LONG ISLAND), NEW YORK, PHILADELPHIA, RIVERSIDE-SAN BERNARDINO, SAN FRANCISCO, and SAN JOSE.

