BIPARTISAN POLICY CENTER SVP and former C-SPAN host and producer STEVE SCULLY is hosting a new show for SIRIUSXM P.O.T.U.S. "THE BRIEFING WITH STEVE SCULLY" will air weekdays noon-2p (ET). SCULLY will also host regular events produced with the BIPARTISAN POLICY CENTER that will air on P.O.T.U.S.

“I am thrilled to join the SIRIUSXM P.O.T.U.S. family to share my enthusiasm for politics and public policy with a very smart audience,” said SCULLY. “I look forward not only to focusing on the developing stories of the day, but also to giving listeners a deeper context to complex issues. Together, we will peel back the layers of stories to provide new information with elected officials, key policy makers and leading journalists.”

