Poe

Former Country WDAF (106.5 THE WOLF)/KANSAS CITY PD/midday host WES POE, who left the radio business in 2019 to focus on his woodworking, carpentry and restoration business, WES WOOD STUFFS (NET NEWS 7/24/19), will now be combining his passions with the launch of online radio station WORKSHOPTUNES.COM.

POE says the programming is "a mix of hits from all genres (of) what I consider good music for getting the job done. Free for anyone to listen to 24-7 online." POE will host a midday show from 10a-3p (CT), beginning TODAY (6/6), and says he's "not going to be filling much time with chatter as I'm busy with my own work in the shop." He calls the new venture, "A station for makers, fabricators, builders, and fixers."

In addition to listening online, you can listen via the station's app for ANDROID and APPLE, which can be downloaded on its website here.

Prior to WDAF, POE had been PD of Country KTOM/MONTEREY and APD/MD at Country KSON/SAN DIEGO.

