Navy Flagship

NAVY football will continue to air on HEARST News-Talk WBAL-A-W268BA/BALTIMORE under a multiyear contract extension between the station and the NAVAL ACADEMY ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION. Game broadcasts include 60-minute pre-game shows and 3--minute post-game shows.

“We are thrilled to continue to bring NAVY football to our listeners every SATURDAY during the FALL, including the time- honored tradition of the ARMY-NAVY game,” said WBAL Pres./GM DAN JOERRES. “It’s truly an honor to partner with such a prestigious institution.”

“We are excited to call WBAL our flagship radio station and the home of NAVY football since 2005,” said NAVY Athletic Dir. CHET GLADCHUK. “Our long-standing relationship with true broadcast professionals is much appreciated by our alumni, fans, coaches and MIDSHIPMEN. These are exciting times for NAVY football and NAVY athletics. It will be great to continue to hear about it and follow the action on WBAL for years to come.”

