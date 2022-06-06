New Look

SOUNDEXCHANGE has rolled out a new mobile app for artists to track royalty payments, along with a revamped website and logo.

“The new tools, look, and mobile app reflect SOUNDEXCHANGE’s commitment to building a fairer, simpler, and more efficient music industry. We believe creators deserve to be treated equitably and paid in line with the true value of their music,” said Pres./CEO MICHAEL HUPPE. “This is the first step in an exciting new chapter in our journey to support and advocate for creators. We will continue to innovate to meet the moment in the ever-changing music industry.”

“SoundExchange is accelerating its ongoing efforts to embrace new technology to advance our mission of supporting creators,” added HUPPE. “Creators should expect to hear more exciting news from us in the coming months on how we will make it easier for them to receive their royalty payments.”

