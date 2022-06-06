Casablancas (Photo: yakub88 / Shutterstock.com)

PRIMARY WAVE MUSIC continues to buy prominent artists' music publishing catalogs, with the latest acquisition being the catalog of THE STROKES' frontman JULIAN CASABLANCAS. PRIMARY WAVE will take a stake in CASABLANCAS' share of publishing royalties, master copyrights, and master royalties.

PRMIARY WAVE's DAVID WEITZMAN said that his company is “thrilled to partner with JULIAN CASABLANCAS for his works in THE STROKES. JULIAN’s extraordinary talents as a songwriter, singer, and leader infuse the magic that is THE STROKES. THE STROKES are one of the most important bands of this century and are beloved by a multi-generational audience who have made them a global festival headliner.”

« see more Net News