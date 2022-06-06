Upside's Up

UPSIDE moved up from second place to take the number one position on MEDIA MONITORS' National Radio Advertiser rankings for the week of MAY 30-JUNE 5. iHEARTRADIO's promos moved back up to second place from fifth, with promos for its podcast "BETRAYAL" up to 9th place. Last week's leader, THE HOME DEPOT, dropped out of the top 10.

The top 10:

1. UPSIDE (previous week #4; 74227 instances)

2. iHEARTRADIO (#5; 53778)

3. NHTSA NATIONAL HIGHWAY TRAFFIC SAFETY ADMINISTRATION (#7; 45887)

4. INDEED (#4; 40692)

5. BABBEL (#8; 35600)

6. DUCKDUCKGO (#24; 34527)

7. DQ DAIRY QUEEN (--; 34456)

8. ZIPRECRUITER (#6; 33244)

9. BETRAYAL PODCAST (#23; 30382) 10. STRAIGHT TALK (#10; 29081)

