And We're Live

The WOMEN’S MUSIC BUSINESS ASSOCIATION (WMBA) is holding its second annual virtual silent auction beginning TODAY (6/6) and running through JUNE 18th.

There are several rare items up for grabs, including a TAYLOR SWIFT official "Folklore" cardigan, two VIP Tickets to the ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC (ACM)'s PARTY FOR A CAUSE, a one-on-one mentorship session with “Her Country” author MARISSA MOSS, another one-on-one mentorship with ACM CEO DAMON WHITESIDE and more. All items can be found here.

A portion of proceeds will benefit GIRLS WRITE NASHVILLE, a nonprofit songwriting mentorship program for teen girls, based in NASHVILLE. In addition, a percentage will go towards future programming and member support within the WMBA organization.

