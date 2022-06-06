Ashanti (Photo: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

GRAMMY-Winning Singer/Song Writer ASHANTI will lead this year's ASCAP EXPERIENCE for JUNE, taking place JUNE 8th, 10th, 15th and the 24th this year. ASHANTI will be featured on June 24th where she will speak with VIBE Editor-in-Chief DATWON THOMAS about the 20-year legacy of her history-making debut album, ASHANTI, and delve into the creation of some of her all-time greatest hits. The event will be broadcast from ASCAP’s YOUTUBE channel at 3p (ET) and wrap up the ASCAP’s RHYTHM & SOUL MUSIC AWARDS, which take place on @ASCAP and @ASCAPURBAN social media June 21 - 24.

ASCAP EXPERIENCE is the signature event created to inspire, educate and connect aspiring songwriters and composers everywhere. The month will also feature a series of events dedicated to highlighting the many diverse voices and experiences in the ASCAP and music-making communities, and an ASCAP Wellness live music meditation. In just the first few months of 2022, this year’s ASCAP EXPERIENCE sessions have been viewed nearly 30,000 times.

JUNE 8th at 3p (ET), Indian-American TV/film composer RAASHI KULKARNI (SUPERGIRL, DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW) and Costa Rican composer-producer DANIEL ROJAS (MARVEL’S HIT-MONKEY, M.O.D.O.K.) will come together with UNIVERSAL PICTURES executive JEFF CAFUIR for “The Sound of Diversity: Championing Unique Voices in Film/TV Music.” The panelists will discuss why diversity, equity and inclusion efforts are so crucial for composers, corporations and fans alike. KULKARNI and ROJAS will also discuss their experiences with NBCUNIVERSAL’s UNIVERSAL COMPOSERS INITIATIVE, an effort aimed at closing the gap for women, people of color, and other underrepresented communities in the composing world. The conversation will take place live on INSTAGRAM @ASCAP.

On JUNE 10th at 12p (ET), as a prelude to GLOBAL WELLNESS DAY on SATURDAY, the ASCAP WELLNESS PROGRAM joins Experience to present “The Art of Listening: A Live Music Meditation with Beginner’s Ear.” CORINNA DA FONSECA-WOLLHEIM, founder of BEGINNER’S EAR, will guide an immersive group meditation that explores the ways in which sound, stillness and mindfulness are interconnected and that features acclaimed musician and ASCAP composer TODD REYNOLDS, performing a program of contemporary classical works for violin and electronics. The meditation will take place live on INSTAGRAM @ASCAP.

And on JUNE 15th at 3p (ET), ASCAP EXPERIENCE hosts “Express Yourself: A Roundtable on Identity in the Music Industry.” Featuring LAZARO HERNANDEZ (VP, A&R at WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC for US LATIN and LATIN AMERICA), RYAN CASSATA (award-winning singer-songwriter, LGBTQ+ activist) and JAMIE MOORE (three-time Grammy-nominated songwriter-producer), this roundtable discussion will cover how each participant’s identity shapes their music career, how they’ve navigated the challenges they’ve encountered along the way, and how to create a more welcoming, accessible and nurturing music industry for all. The conversation will take place on ASCAP’s YOUTUBE channel.

