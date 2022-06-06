The longtime DETROIT Rock Radio personality JOHN O'LEARY passed away last NOVEMBER (NET NEWS 11/22/21) and the urn containing his remains will be on stage on THURSDAY, JUNE 9TH during a performance of JIM MCCARTY’s MYSTERY TRAIN with special guest PAT SMILLIE at WILDWOOD AMPHITHEATER in LAKE ORION, MI. O'LEARY's last appearances as an emcee were at WILDWOOD in 2021.

Over his radio career, O'LEARY worked at DETROIT rock stations including WCSX, WLLZ, WWWW, and WABX. His most recent radio gig was at WCSX in 2013, and he had done voiceover work since then.

A memorial was held earlier this year for O'LEARY, and $3445 dollars was raised in his honor. That check will be presented to the OXFORD COMMUNITY MEMORIAL and VICTIMS FUND during the event, as O'LEARY was the broadcast voice of the Oxford High School hockey team. On hand to receive the check will be JOE FARRELL, Chairman of the fund.

