Akraze (Photo: Lester Cohen)

CAPITOL RECORDS has signed DJ/producer ACRAZE in partnership with THRIVE MUSIC, the independent label founded by RICARDO VINAS. The move follows the release of ACRAZE’s global smash “Do It To It” through THRIVE’s deal with CAPITOL MUSIC GROUP’s VIRGIN MUSIC label. “Do It To It” (ft. CHERISH) has amassed over 8.4 billion combined global streams since its release last AUGUST.

ACRAZE said, “It's always been a dream of mine to have a team that has believed in me from the start. I'm glad I get to work with CAPITOL and THRIVE to make my vision come to life. Having two powerhouse labels by my side is so motivating. I can't wait to show you guys what's in store.”

GM/VP of A&R, THRIVE MUSIC CARLOS ALCALA added, “Since first discovering him four years ago, ACRAZE has been one of the most undeniable talents that I’ve seen come around, both as a performer and in the studio. The family is only growing and I’m looking forward to partnering with MICHELLE, JEREMY, and the crew at CAPITOL RECORDS to continue to push boundaries.”

CMG Chair & CEO MICHELLE JUBELIRER and CMG Pres. of A&R JEREMY VUERNICK said in a joint statement, “We are thrilled to be expanding upon our relationship with ACRAZE and THRIVE MUSIC after embarking on such a successful journey with them through VIRGIN with the global smash ‘Do It To It.’ ACRAZE is an incredibly talented artist and performer, RICARDO, CARLOS and their team at THRIVE are great label partners, and we look forward to achieving so much more together in the coming months and years.”

