King With His Awards

KING OF THE ROAD PRODUCTIONS Owner JIM KING took home a win in the “Music/Humor Entertainment Show” in the Radio category (for his KING’S COUNTRY INTERNET RADIO show) for the 11th year at the PRESS CLUB OF SOUTHEAST TEXAS EXCELLENCE IN MEDIA AND NEWS MAKER OF THE YEAR AWARDS. The event was held on FRIDAY night (6/3).

KING also won first place for “Best Use of Social Media by an Individual," and two third place certificates in the categories of “Audio (Radio/Podcast) – Overall Excellence” and “Television – Non-news Broadcast Special.”

Congratulate King

