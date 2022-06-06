Back On Top

In a fairly unusual chart move, MACON MUSIC/BROKEN BOW RECORDS' JASON ALDEAN returns to #1 this week on the MEDIABASE Country chart with "Trouble With A Heartbreak," two weeks after first obtaining that position (NET NEWS 6/23). In the interim week, THOMAS RHETT's "Slow Down Summer" had replaced it at the top of the chart.

CAPITOL NASHVILLE's KEITH URBAN jumps from #6 to #2 this week with "Wild Hearts," while the records in the #3, #4 and #5 spots hold their places on the chart for another week. They are STONEY CREEK's PARMALEE at #3 with "Take My Name," BIG LOUD//REPUBLIC's MORGAN WALLEN at #4 with "Wasted On You," and MONUMENT's WALKER HAYES with "AA."

« see more Net News