Whitfield

EMI RECORDS NASHVILLE has upped Promotion Coord. BRIARMAN WHITFIELD to Mgr./West Coast Promotion, effective JUNE 14th. She succeeds CONNOR BROCK, who is departing the company for an as-yet-undisclosed new gig.

WHITFIELD joined the label a little more than two years ago, succeeding BROCK as he moved to the West Coast role. She previously spent nearly three years at RED LIGHT MANAGEMENT.

“Since joining us in FEBRUARY of 2020, BRIARMAN has shown an amazing passion for the EMI roster and a work ethic and drive that has prepared her for this opportunity," said VP/Promotion JIMMY RECTOR. "I am very excited to announce her as our new West Coast regional.”

