Opry Loves The '90s

As part of its yearlong salute to '90s Country music (NET NEWS 4/20), the GRAND OLE OPRY will host a ‘90s themed matinee CMA FEST-week performance of OPRY COUNTRY CLASSICS at NASHVILLE's RYMAN AUDITORIUM on SATURDAY, JUNE 11th. The special will be hosted by LARRY GATLIN, and will feature some of the decade’s hitmakers, including JOHN BERRY, MARK WILLS and SARA EVANS.

In addition, BILLY RAY CYRUS will throw an “OPRY Loves The '90s Party” on JULY 15th at the OPRY HOUSE. Artists scheduled to appear include OPRY member LAUREN ALAINA, who has often cited many female artists from that decade as mentors and the reason she pursued a music career. The decade was lauded in her 2018 single, “Ladies In The '90s." An “OPRY Loves The '90s” Plaza Party before the show is set to celebrate 30 years of CYRUS' 1992 breakthrough hit, “Achy Breaky Heart.”

THE OPRY SHOP will display various pieces of '90s Country memorabilia in the coming weeks, including CYRUS' shirt from the “Achy Breaky Heart” music video, a pair of his jeans and REEBOKS, and other items from ‘90s stars including DEANA CARTER and CLAY WALKER.

