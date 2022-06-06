Carni

With PARKER HILLIS joining AUDACY Sports KILT-A (SPORTS RADIO 610)/HOUSTON as Brand Manager (NET NEWS 5/25), BONNEVILLE Sports KKFN (104.3 THE FAN) and Sports KEPN- A (ESPN DENVER 1600)/DENVER afternoon producer RICHIE CARNI has earned a promotion to APD.

“I have never been part of a work environment more talented, dynamic and forward-thinking than here at THE FAN,” said CARNI. “I couldn’t be more proud to work with such an eclectic team and help continue setting the bar for sports talk here in DENVER and across the country.”

“Watching RICHIE’s growth over the past five years has been nothing short of extraordinary,” said PD RAJ SHARAN. “He brings a tremendous level of maturity and unmatched work ethic, and we have full confidence in his abilities to help manage our terrestrial day-to-day operations.”

