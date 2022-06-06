Joins AdLarge Lineup

ADLARGE has added the "ASK LISA: THE PSYCHOLOGY OF PARENTING" podcast to its advertising sales roster. The weekly show is hosted by psychologist Dr. LISA DAMOUR and journalist REENA NINAN.

ADLARGE Co-CEO CATHY CSUKAS said that the podcast's hosts “are tackling difficult conversations about parenting that are happening across the country in real time, and providing the guidance to help fellow parents navigate through all of it. Their professional and direct advice has drawn an extremely engaged and responsive audience that we’re excited to share with our advertisers.”

A new season of the show will debut on AUGUST 30th.

« see more Net News