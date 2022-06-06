Highest Gate Gross

This past weekend, MAVERICK CITY MUSIC and KIRK FRANKLIN kicked off their 37-date ‘The Kingdom Tour,’ in MIAMI, ORLANDO, TAMPA and ATLANTA. All four shows sold out with more than 50,000 total fans, with the highest gate grossing ticket, who experienced the music from their upcoming album, ‘Kingdom Book 1,' which releases FRIDAY (6/17).



This was the highest attendance record for any Christian/Gospel tour to date. It continues this week with stops in BIRMINGHAM, CHARLOTTE and RALEIGH before heading up the east coast. The final four shows of the tour will be called “Kingdom Nights” featuring WE THE KINGDOM, TAMELA MANN, KARI JOBE and CODY CARNES. MAVERICK CITY MUSICA will also be on select dates throughout the tour.



To find a date near you, go here.

