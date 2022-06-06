Coming To Cleveland In July

NIVA, THE NATIONAL INDEPENDENT VENUE ASSOCIATION will hold the first national gathering of its members with the inaugural annual conference, NIVA ‘22, taking place in CLEVELAND from JULY 11th to 12th

Early Bird Registration can be accessed here. The inaugural conference will focus on the future of the live industry and its varied interest groups that have benefited from the existence of the trade organization that formed at the onset of COVID-19 shutdowns.

NIVA ‘22 will feature a first-ever, INDEPENDENT AWARDS FORMAL at the ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM.



Commented NIVA co-founder/Executive Director REVE MOOSE, “We started NIVA to help independent venues and promoters survive the pandemic. Together we fought for and won the passage of the SAVE OUR STAGES ACT, which resulted in a historic $16 billion emergency relief grant program. Though the impetus was a crisis response, we’ve planned from the very beginning to continue growing NIVA into a full-service trade organization that serves its membership today and in the future.

"Our mantra from the start was ‘First we survive, then we thrive.’ We’re excited to bring the live industry together in a new way that is truly impactful while highlighting the importance of connectivity. Our goal is to create positive momentum within the touring and live industry, altering the course beyond the pandemic and providing the necessary tools for our members to succeed while returning to in-person events and entertainment.”

Added ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME President/CEO GREG HARRIS, “Independent venues are a vital part of rock & roll. For all of us who love this music, these venues have greatly impacted our lives. We are honored to welcome NIVA’s members to CLEVELAND as we host the first-ever NIVA INDEPENDENT AWARDS FORMAL to recognize those who work tirelessly to help this music ecosystem thrive. Our shared vision is to champion and support live music and its power to enrich local culture and communities. It connects us all.”

NIVA ‘22’s daytime program will provide a full schedule of curated events addressing the present and future state of the live industry in the current stage of COVID and beyond, and will focus on new technologies, featuring panels with industry professionals, specialized educational sessions, brand activations, and ample networking opportunities for attendees. Programming topics include safety, inclusion, diversity, equality, and accessibility, booking, ticketing, and marketing. The events will take place in multiple NIVA-member venues in the host city of CLEVELAND. During the evenings, conference attendees can take advantage of Independent Venue Week’s concert programming.

More about registering, media credential applications, and hotel information is available here.

Conference programming and speakers will be announced in the coming weeks.

