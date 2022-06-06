Sonstein At The Finish

iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock WAXQ (Q104.3)/NEW YORK's SHELLI SONSTEIN, co-host of the "JIM KERR Rock & Roll Morning Show", led a team of 21 Q104.3 listeners who climbed up 104 stories on the first "Tunnel To Towers World Trade Center Climb" in three years. The event on SUNDAY, JUNE 5th, saw SONSTEIN complete the climb in 29 minutes 59 seconds, besting her record from three years ago by 5 minutes.

SONSTEIN said, “I do this for all we lost on 9/11 and continue to lose to 9/11 illnesses. We have now lost more people to 9/11 illnesses than we lost on 9/11." The team has so far raised over $20,000, with SONSTEIN alone raising over $13,000, thanks to listener donations.

The climb benefits the STEPHEN SILLER Tunnel to Towers Tower Foundation, which helps the families of 1st responders killed in action and builds homes for catastrophically-wounded veterans. The foundation also pays off the mortgages of families with children of those first responders lost to 9/11 illnesses. Last week alone, four retired FDNY’ers (NYC firefighters) died of 9/11 illnesses.

« see more Net News