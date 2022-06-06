Greg Beharrell & Carrie In Maine

YEA NETWORKS' "The Greg Beharrell Show" has added ZONE RADIO Triple A WZLO/DOVER-FOXCROFT, BANGOR, ME to its list of affiliates. ZONE RADIO is owned by famed novelist STEPHEN KING and wife TABITHA.



The Show will premiere in EASTERN and CENTRAL MAINE next MONDAY (6/12) from 5-10p (ET) weekdays.

Said BEHARRELL, "The OVERLOOK HOTEL of radio shows belongs on STEPHEN KING's station. I relate to all of his characters, except for 'The Running Man,' since I often skip cardio. #CujoJustWantedATreat."

WZLO PD SCO commented, “I worship at the altar of the silly and believe GREG BEHARRELL is a deity of hilarity. I can't wait for folks to hear this show but apparently I must wait... but I'm not going to like it, not one little bit. WZLO is all about playing the artists and songs that don't get the airplay they deserve and GREG is going to be a perfect fit because he hasn't gotten the attention he deserves either.”

Listen to the show here.

