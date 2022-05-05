On The Move

iHEARTMEDIA has reportedly sold its longtime studio/office building at 55 MUSIC SQUARE WEST on NASHVILLE's MUSIC ROW for $11.8 million. The buyer is an as yet unidentified "general partnership" according to THE NASHVILLE POST, which cites a DAVIDSON COUNTY [TN] Register of Deeds document as its source.

The company operates five stations in NASHVILLE. At least some of the staff from that building packed up several weeks ago and moved to the company's downtown NASHVILLE building at 1200 Broadway, which opened in 2020 as a second headquarters for the company’s digital operations (NET NEWS 8/18/20).

