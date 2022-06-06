Most Added

Congratulations to THE VALORY MUSIC CO.'s THOMAS RHETT, BMLG RECORDS' RILEY GREEN and their respective promotion teams for landing the most added song at Country radio this week with "Half Of Me," which debuts with 54 MEDIABASE stations on board, all but one of them new this week. THOMAS RHETT, who wrote the song with his father, RHETT AKINS, as well as WILLIAM BUNDY and JOSH THOMPSON, has said of the summertime anthem, “I hope fans have as much fun singing along to 'Half Of Me' as we did writing it."

Also making strong add debuts in their impact week are JORDAN DAVIS' "What My Worlds Spins Around" which lands 46 new stations, joining the 10 that were already on board; CODY JOHNSON's "Human" with 35 new adds for a total of 38 stations on board; and ELLE KING feat. DIERKS BENTLEY's "Worth A Shot," with 21 new stations joining the three that had gone on the record early.

