BTS: ARMY's YouTube Challenge

BTS announced the #MyBTStory challenge in partnership with YOUTUBE SHORTS, starting this weekend on JUNE 10th through JULY 9th.

In celebration of their new album, "Proof," this Friday (6/10), BTS are inviting ARMY and music fans to join them in commemorating their history with the #MyBTStory challenge.

In a letter to their ARMY fans, BTS expressed appreciation for their support over the past nine years and asked them to share their favorite memories from that time using the hashtag. Soundtracked to “Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)” or any of BTS’ hit songs, the SHORTS created as part of this month-long challenge will be a tribute to their devotion.

From learning choreographed dances, to buying concert tickets and collectibles, to tuning in for music video premieres and live streamed events, ARMY has been an integral part of the band's success. #MyBTStory will culminate with BTS releasing an ARMY tribute video on their official YOUTUBE channel featuring a selection of the SHORTS created during the challenge.

Ahead of the #MyBTStory challenge, BTS will premiere the official music video for the lead single, "Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment") on YOUTUBE this FRIDAY (6/10) at 12a (ET)/1p (PT). The single is from their anthology album "Proof."

« see more Net News