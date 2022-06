Natalie Portman Is 41 (Photo: DFree / Shutterstock.com)

ALL ACCESS Happy Birthday wishes on THURSDAY (6/9) to ALL ACCESS President JOEL DENVER, consultant ROB WAGMAN, record promotion vet DAVE BOUCHARD, AUDACY/CHICAGO SVP/Market Mgr. TIM POHLMAN, AUDACY/GREENVILLE, SC VP/GM STEVE SINICROPI, THE ARTIST COOPERATIVE’s VP/Alternative & Triple A LISA CRISTIANO, KEY NETWORKS Chief Revenue Officer DENNIS GREEN, former WQNQ/ASHEVILLE, NC PD MARK ANDREWS, EGGHEAD MEDIA's DARREN EGGLESTON, WEBG/CHICAGO PD LANCE HOUSTON, SIRIUSXM's JAY BEAU JONES, CARACOL RADIOACTIVA/BOGOTA PD ALBERTO MARCHENA, CADENCE13’s JOHN MURPHY, SIRIUSXM's LEO G. PRYOR, AUDACY/LAS VEGAS' REID REKER, KOLA/SAN BERNADINO PD GARY SPRINGFIELD, AUDACY/LAS VEGAS Chief Engineer TRACY TEAGARDEN, XHRM/SAN DIEGO's XAVIER THE X-MAN, ACT2's HARRY TOWERS, KNDE/BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION's ADAM DRAKE, WHLK-WMMS-HD2/CLEVELAND PD JASON CARR, AUDACY SVP/National Sales SAM ROGERS, WBBM/CHICAGO’s JULIA LEPIDI, and to iHEARTMEDIA/WASHINGTON D.C.-BALTIMORE RVP/Sales DANNY BORTNICK.

Celebrating Birthdays on FRIDAY (6/10), iHEARTMEDIA/WASHINGTON D.C. Region SVP/Sales and BALTIMORE President AARON HYLAND, former KGON-KRSK/PORTLAND PD BRIAN BRIDGMAN, former FLINN/MEMPHIS' MAURICE “MO BETTER” RIVERA, WVOC-WSCQ-WLTY-WCOS-A/COLUMBIA, SC OM GARY BARBOZA, INTERSCOPE's TARA DEEKER, former WKSZ/APPLETON's DOUG ERICKSON, KXLY/SPOKANE GM CHRIS GARRAS, WQUT/JOHNSON CITY's JOHN PATRICK, AUDIENCE DEVELOPMENT GROUP's KEVIN ROBINSON, CUMULUS/DETROIT VP/GM-FM Stations GREG SMITH, WJFK/WASHINGTON D.C. PD and WIAD Interim PD CHRIS KINARD, WESTWOOD ONE’s EDDIE BARELLA, and WFHN/NEW BEDFORD’s MADDIE LEVINE.

« see more Net News