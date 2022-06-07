Weekly Data

PODTRAC's weekly podcast listening data for its measured shows for MAY 30-JUNE 5 showed downloads slipping 2% from the previous week but up 55% on a year-to-year basis.

As for growth in "top categories" for PODTRAC measured shows, download growth for the 52-week period from MAY 31, 2021 to JUNE 5, 2022 was +11% for Arts, +41% for Business, +76% for Comedy, +136% for Health & Fitness, +27% for History, +55% for News, +47% for Science, +37% for Society & Culture, +88% for Sports, and +52% for True Crime.

Week-to-week growth in 2022 was -1% for Arts, -4% for Business, +8% for Comedy, -7% for Health & Fitness, +8% for History, -4% for News, -5% for Science, -4% for Society & Culture, -4% for Sports, and -4% for True Crime.

The Conedy and History categories led week-over-week growth at +8% each and Health & Fitness showed both the strongest growth year-over-year at +136% and the weakest week-over-week growth at -7%.

