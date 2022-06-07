Sterling (Photo: Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com)

NEW YORK YANKEES radio voice JOHN STERLING will cut back the number of games he announces for the second half of the 2022 season, skipping between 25 and 30 road games, STERLING, who will turn 84 on JULY 4th, told the NEW YORK POST that he needs to "recharge my batteries" and will call home games and trips to BOSTON, BALTIMORE, and across town to the METS' CITI FIELD in QUEENS, but will take the rest off, adding that "I love this game, but I hate being on the road."

The YANKEES and flagship AUDACY Sports WFAN-A-F/NEW YORK have yet to determine who will be STERLING's backup; RYAN RUOCCO has filled in for STERLING on YANKEES broadcasts in the past, but his ESPN duties may keep him from doing so for all of the games STERLING is missing.

