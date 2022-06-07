Jacobs

APPLE kicked off its WORLDWIDE DEVELOPER'S CONFERENCE (WWDC) yesterday in CUPERTINO, CA. In JACOBS MEDIA's latest blog, Pres. FRED JACOBS looks at where APPLE has prioritized radio in its next gen APPLE CARPLAY.

JACOBS notes that not only will APPLE CARPLAY control your car's audio dashboard but it expands to your vehicle's driving metrics, fluid levels, climate control and every other key system you want to see displayed on your APPLE CARPLAY dashboard.

Key to radio, as noted by JACOBS is that in APPLE's summary of CARPLAY's features at WWDC 2022, the "Radio" app was spotlighted by APPLE Sr. Mgr/Car Experience Engineering EMILY SCHUBERT who commented, "Deep integration with the car’s hardware lets you tune your car’s radio or change your temperature without ever leaving the CARPLAY experience."

JACOBS points out that would indicate radio stations will be sourced from the vehicle's tuner, and not an app.

Check out the latest JACOBS MEDIA blog including APPLE CARPLAY pics here.





