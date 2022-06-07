Isabella M. Wall (Photo: Facebook)

Condolences to CUMULUS/DETROIT Marketing Dir. MARTY WALL on the sudden passing of his wife, ISABELLA, at 53 years old. WALL shared the sad news with friends on FACEBOOK that ISABELLA had died FRIDAY after suffering a stroke.

On FACEBOOK, WALL posted, "It’s with great sadness that I share the unimaginable news my best friend and wife ISABELLA passed away last FRIDAY after a massive stroke. I am devastated and lost in a fog of disbelief.

"It was just another normal start to an average day and like a light switch turned off she was gone. Please pray for our families and me. Our pain is so great. The loss is overwhelming. Life is so fragile and precious. I love you, ISABELLA."

