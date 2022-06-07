Cutforth (Photo: LinkedIn)

DBHAC ENTERPRISES, LLC founder CARL CUTFORTH has joined SPORTSGRID as EVP/Technology. CUTFORTH, the former Dir./Engineering at ENTRAVISION/COLORADO, also oversaw broadcast engineering at the NEW YORK GIANTS and JETS' MET LIFE STADIUM in 2013-16.

SPORTSGRID Chief Media Officer CHARLES THEISS said, "We're delighted to welcome CARL aboard the SPORTSGRID management team. His long-term record of delivering industry-leading innovation, distribution and critical technical CARL has been fundamental to CARL's consistent long-term success. We look forward to CARL's collaboration with the executive management to develop new business opportunities for the company and further leverage SPORTSGRID's original live programming and streaming video distribution to drive viewership and consistent revenue growth."

