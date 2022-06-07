Awareness Campaign

HUBBARD News WTOP/WASHINGTON is partnering with the NATIONAL MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS SOCIETY Greater DC-MARYLAND Chapter in an awareness campaign with the slogan “Get on TOP of MS.” The station's participation was fueled by the personal stories of Senior Sports Dir. DAVE JOHNSON and Anchor/Reporter MIKE MURILLO, both of whom were diagnosed with the disease; JOHNSON and MURILLO will be sharing their stories as part of the campaign.

“MS look out, we are coming after you. We have the community and we have the support,” said JOHNSON. “My mom lost her battle to MS in 1979, and now with my WTOP family and the MS SOCIETY we are going to finish the fight.”

"I am so thankful to have benefited from new treatments for MS but there is so much still to do including finding ways to repair the damage the disease can cause,” said MURILLO. “With your help, I truly believe there will soon come a day when we can say there's a cure for MS!"

“Together with MIKE and DAVE we wanted to do everything we could to help amplify the critical mission of the NATIONAL MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS SOCIETY,” said GM JOEL OXLEY. “Our hope is that through this partnership we can help those in their journey with MS and work towards a world free of this devastating disease.”

“We are sincerely grateful for WTOP and their amazing partnership in joining our quest towards a world free of MS,” said MS SOCIETY Greater DC-MARYLAND Chapter Pres. CHARTESE BERRY. “Their strong reach in the region will help immensely in raising much needed awareness and funds to support DAVE, MIKE, and the nearly one million people in the US living with MS.”

« see more Net News