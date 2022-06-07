Bernie Barker, R.I.P.

ALL ACCESS is very saddened to report that legendary GM BERNIE BARKER has passed away after a two-year battle with pancreatic cancer on MONDAY (6/6).

His wife JACKIE made the following post on FACEBOOK: “BERNIE passed away peacefully earlier TODAY surrounded by family. We truly appreciate all of texts, calls, emails and prayers especially over the last few days. Continue to pray for our family in the difficult days ahead.”

BARKER had most recently been VP/GM BAHAKEL RADIO GROUP/CHATTANOOGA, and was previously CUMULUS MEDIA/MONTGOMERY, AL Market Mgr., and before that was DITTMAN GROUP/BIRMINGHAM Market Mgr.

Details on services have not been announced.





