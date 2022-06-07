Now With Acast

"THE SECOND CAPTAINS PODCAST" has moved to ACAST. The popular soccer and pop culture show from IRELAND is hosted by EOIN MCDEVITT, KEN EARLY, CIARÁN MURPHY, MARK HORGAN, and SIMON HICK and debuted in 2013.

HORGAN said, “Although our members-only shows continue as normal with no change to that service, our free-to-air programming will now be broadcast with ACAST, and we’re delighted to have their support. Using ACAST’s vast international reach, we’re looking forward to growing our SECOND CAPTAINS audience in Ireland and abroad.”

ACAST Content Dir. JENNIFER DOLLARD said, “SECOND CAPTAINS have been blazing a trail in the podcast industry for so many years, and we are so proud to now welcome them to the ACAST CREATOR NETWORK. This is a landmark moment for us, and we can't wait to work with the team as the show continues to grow from strength to strength.”

« see more Net News