Morris

ALEXA MORRIS has been promoted to VP/Legal & Business Affairs at WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC (WCM) in NASHVILLE. Her duties involve drafting and negotiating publishing and administration agreements, joint ventures and catalog acquisitions for both the NASHVILLE and LOS ANGELES offices.

MORRIS joined WCM in 2018 as an Associate Dir./Legal & Business Affairs in the LOS ANGELES office before being promoted to Dir./Legal & Business Affairs and relocating to NASHVILLE in 2019. She previously served as an Associate Attorney at ROSEN LAW GROUP in VENICE, CA where she represented clients in the music, film and television industries.

WCM SVP/Legal & Business Affairs STEVE BUTLER said, “ALEXA has incredible instincts and brings wide-ranging expertise across a variety of areas in the entertainment industry. She has been instrumental in managing a number of high-profile deals across our LOS ANGELES and NASHVILLE offices (including deals for BELLY, JESSE FRASURE, and NICOLLE GALYON). She’s a true expert at her craft, and we’re very grateful to have her on our team.”

Said MORRIS, “I’m thrilled to continue working with STEVE BUTLER and the rest of the Legal & Business Affairs team here at WARNER CHAPPELL. We truly put our songwriters first, and I look forward to signing the next wave of talent.”

« see more Net News