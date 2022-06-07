Newly Launched

UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP (UMG) has launched VIRGIN MUSIC LABEL & ARTIST SERVICES AFRICA under the leadership of UNIVERAL MUSIC AFRICA's Dir./International Development GUYLAINE CLERY and Head of A&R FELIX PEA, who will also serve as co-directors of VIRGIN MUSIC LABEL & ARTIST SERVICES AFRICA.

UNIVERSAL MUSIC AFRICA MD FRANCK KACOU commented, "Our vision for VIRGIN MUSIC in AFRICA is based on an observation that African cultural heritage has not yet fully found its place in the digital world and on DSPs globally. Indeed, with some of these services rarely existing in certain territories, this heritage is unequally represented. Our ambition is to make African music a showcase of all that AFRICA and its diaspora can offer the world!"

UNIVERSAL MUSIC FRANCE CEO & Pres. OLIVIER NUSSE added, "Launching VIRGIN MUSIC LAS on the continent is in line with our long-term vision, both in terms of our relationship with labels and artists whose talent shines outside AFRICA, and in terms of developing our activities in this booming region of the world. Our expertise and dedicated teams, combined with the VIRGIN worldwide network, offer a unique platform and range of opportunities, but above all, tailor-made support for the continent's labels and exciting talents."

