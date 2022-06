PD Opening

COX MEDIA GROUP has a PD opening at Spanish AC WOEX (EXITOS 96.5)/ORLANDO. Are you bi-lingual with at least five years of Top 50 market programming experience? Are you a proven leader? A talent coach and collaborator?

You'll work closely with CMG's VP/Programming and Format leaders on execution of brand strategies.

Get complete details on the position here.





