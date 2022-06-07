Lennartz

AUDACY Triple A WXRT/CHICAGO afternoon personality MARTY LENNARTZ is moving to mornings beginning JUNE 13th. LENNARTZ succeeds RICHARD MILNE, who recently stepped down. (NET NEWS 5/26)

WXRT Brand Manager LAURA DUNCAN stated “MARTY has exemplified excellence 40-plus year career at WXRT. CHICAGO will start the day with a friend they’ve known for years.”

“I couldn’t be more excited about doing mornings on XRT and follow in the footsteps of three of my best friends, TERRI HEMMERT, LIN BREHMER and RICHARD MILNE,” said LENNARTZ. “I started my career getting up early to produce TERRI HEMMERT’S morning show after being her student at COLUMBIA COLLEGE and now all these years later I get to host.”

ANNALISA will takeover afternoons beginning JUNE 13th. She arrives from NORTHEAST BROADCASTING Triple A WXRV (92.5 THE RIVER)BOSTON. (NET NEWS 6/2).

« see more Net News