iHEARTMEDIA/JACKSONVILLE has brought aboard ADRIAN WARREN as VP/Sales, effective JUNE 13. WARREN joins from RADIOONE/INDIANAPOLIS, where he most recently served as Digital Sales Mgr./Local Sales Mgr.

iHEARTMEDIA/NORTH FLORIDA Area Pres. PAUL ROGERS commented, "I’m really excited to have ADRIAN join our leadership team here on the First Coast of FLORIDA. His track record, personal character and specific experience with some of the same diverse brands we represent here in JACKSONVILLE were a perfect fit for us, and we were fortunate to get him. I’m confident he’ll help us get back to our market-leading revenue position."

iHEARTMEDIA/JACKSONVILLE consists of Hip Hop And R&B WJBT (93.3 THE BEAT), R&B WSOL (V101.5), Country WQIK, Top 40 WFKS (KISS 95.1), Rock WWJK (107.3 PLANET RADIO), BIN WJBT-HD2 (BIN 104.1), Spanish Hits WQIK-HD2 (RUMBA 106.9) and Spanish Talk WFXJ-A-W247CF-FM 97.3 (ACCION 930/97.3).

