Cochran

CUMULUS MEDIA News-Talk WLS-A/CHICAGO has hired STEVE COCHRAN as it's new Morning Host. Starting JUNE 15th, he can be heard from 5:30 to 9a MONDAY - FRIDAY. The morning slot has been open since the station dropped BRUCE ST. JAMES in early APRIL. COCHRAN was previously Morning Host at NEXSTAR MEDIA News-Talk WGN-A.

In a staff email, PD STEPHANIE TICHENOR said, “I’m delighted to welcome STEVE to our team, where I know he will bring his wisdom, wit and political prowess to morning drive. “Our listeners need a place to feel safe to express their opinions while having a destination for entertainment, news, and conservative conversation. STEVE will provide that for our CHICAGOLAND audience.”

COCHRAN told THE DAILY HERALD, “Those great call letters deserve a great CHICAGO show, which I’m going to try to do every morning. I’ve been talking to myself for two and a half years, so I can’t wait to start talking on WLS." Read the full story here.

COCHRAN is represented by JOHN MCCONNELL at WORKHOUSE MEDIA

« see more Net News