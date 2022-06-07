Fall Tour Kicks Off August 30th

GRAMMY-Nominated artist DEMI LOVATO has announced her upcoming 32-day HOLY FVCK Fall Tour. The tour is named after their upcoming eighth studio album out on AUGUST 19th. For the NORTH AMERICAN leg of the tour, there will be support from DEAD SARA and ROYAL & THE SERPENT on select dates. Tickets and VIP packages go on sale this FRIDAY, JUNE 10th at 10a local time.

LOVATO said, “I’m so excited to get back on the road after four years without touring, and even longer since I’ve toured in SOUTH AMERICA. We’re working so hard to deliver an incredible show for all my fans and I can’t wait to see them in person to celebrate this new music.”

LOVATO will also perform on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON, this THURSDAY, JUNE 9th.

