HUBBARD RADIO Rock station WDRV (97.1 FM THE DRIVE)'s BOB STROUD is stepping down from Middays at the end of JUNE, beginning semi-retirement to spend more time with family. He will continue to be heard on THE DRIVE weekdays, hosting daily features, and will also continue to host his SUNDAY morning ROCK ‘N ROLL ROOTS program, something he has done for 42 years, the last 21 of those on WDRV.

STROUD said, "I never saw this coming, a 43-year career in the city of my dreams, CHICAGO. Now it’s time to kick back a bit and spend the proverbial more time with my family, while still keeping a tone arm in the game by continuing to host two weekday features and my 42 year old baby, ROCK ‘N ROLL ROOTS."

Brand & Content Dir. KEITH HASTINGS added, “I am just thrilled for BOB’s opportunity. To be able to enjoy life and family fun time, while continuing to nurture his relationship with DRIVE NATION is a rare opportunity. He gets to continue to do what he loves, while doing it on his own timeline. He is a special talent and a special person. I am really pleased that we will be able to continue to work together in this great city.”

While STROUD’s presence on the station continues, this shift in the lineup creates a new full-time opportunity. HASTINGS will immediately begin the search for a Midday host for The Drive.

