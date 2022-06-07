Lynch

FOUNT LYNCH has been named SVP/Publicity at WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE, succeeding WES VAUSE, who will be stepping down when his contract expires at the end of JUNE. VAUSE plans to open his own boutique PR firm, to be called PRESS ON.

LYNCH, a 20-year industry veteran, will join WMH on JUNE 13th, and report to co-Pres. BEN KLINE. He arrives from RED LIGHT MANAGEMENT, where he served as both an artist manager and a member of the marketing team for the NASHVILE office. He simultaneously ran his own public relations company, LYNCH PR. Previous stops include publicity roles at SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE and UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP NASHVILLE. He began his career at UMG’s MCA/LOST HIGHWAY RECORDS.

VAUSE joined the company in his current role 2014, arriving from the VP/Media job at SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE, where he worked for 14 years (NET NEWS 7/31/14). Prior stops include ASYLUM and POLYDOR RECORDS.

“We are thrilled to welcome FOUNT to WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE,” said KLINE. “He has the experience and enthusiasm to help develop new strategies that will serve the changing media landscape. FOUNT, along with the three dedicated and forward-thinking members of his team, will take our publicity department into the future.”

Added KLINE, “All of us at WMN thank our friend WES VAUSE for his many contributions to the company, its people and our artists over the past eight years. We wish him the best of luck on his new venture.”

“Music has always been my passion,” said LYNCH. “Seeing that same passion from the team at WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE has been both exciting and humbling. I am grateful to have this opportunity and thrilled to be part of the WMN team. I will miss my RED LIGHT MANAGEMENT family, but I look forward to continued collaboration in my new role!”

Joked VAUSE, “FOUNT came in when I left SONY, and now he’s coming in when I’m leaving WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE. I’m grateful that he’s always there to clean up my messes!”

